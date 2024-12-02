The next sixty days: Report to CPUSA National Board

December 2, 2024

The following report was given by Joelle Fishman on behalf of the CPUSA Political Action Committee to the November 20 meeting of the CPUSA National Board. Updates to follow.

Introduction

Today is November 20, 2024. In sixty days, on January 20, 2025, Donald Trump is scheduled to take the presidency. What protections, guardrails, solidarity relationships can be fought for in these sixty days that will strengthen our conditions of struggle going forward?

In the spirit of the National Committee meeting Resistance 2.0, and the mass calls of resistance, this is a practical action plan to turn anger and fright into organizing and resistance in the next sixty days.

This is a continuation of our election campaign mode, and provides the opportunity to engage with those we met during the elections and the chance to continue to mobilize our membership.

The framework is Joe Sims’ keynote to the National Committee, along with Rossana Cambron’s summary and all the reports and discussion, along with People’s World as our organizing tool.

The Resistance 2.0 hub at CPUSA.org is the location where resource materials can be posted and updated. The Rapid Response mobilization has already been successfully tested out this week, and can include emails, texts, calls, memes, podcasts, videos and more.



Resistance 2.0 Phase One: Nov. 20 – Jan. 20, 2025

There will be many targets between now and Jan 20. While there may be different efforts locally, including solidarity at the community and union level, nationally, we should select a few immediate demands on Congress or the President that have strong coalition support and around which mobilizations are already underway. Side by side, we should be part of the larger campaign of broad coalitions that are organizing with the immigrant community to immediately develop plans around threatened deportations of migrants.

Our method of engagement depends on what is happening in each state, but national level participation is also possible. Labor and mass organizations are sending messages to Congress and the White House during the sixty days, with major rallies being organized close to inauguration day, including the Women’s March on Jan. 18, and the National Action Network march on Jan 20.

After Jan 20., we can develop an expanded Resistance 2.0 agenda, including opposition to cabinet appointments. There will most likely be many attacks at one time. We can expect early attacks on public education, Social Security, federal workers, women, communities of color, D.C. home rule, and the climate.



1. National rapid response

Protect Nonprofits: Tell congress to vote no on H.R.9495! The bill endangers nonprofits and allows the Treasury Department to revoke status without due process. The campaign against is is being led by Indivisible, ACLU, and Common Cause. 300 organizations, including the AFL-CIO, oppose it. After initially failing a two-thirds required vote on Nov. 12, it passed a majority vote on Nov. 20, with 15 Democrats voting in favor. On the first vote, 50 Democrats had voted in favor. The bill now goes to the Senate.

Appoint Judges: It is critical that the 47 judicial appointments pending be acted upon in the next sixty days. The courts are already stacked with Trump appointees from his first term. This is being led by all the organizations and labor that mobilized for the elections.

Take Cuba off the Terrorist List: We have launched an urgent campaign of messages to the President to remove Cuba from the terrorist list which he had pledged to do. The sustainability and lives of the Cuban people are at stake. Reps. Barbara Lee and Jim McGovern initiated a letter to the President from 18 members of Congress.

No weapons to Israel: Many organizations mobilized in support of Bernie Sanders’ resolutions ending weapons appropriations for Israel. In a vote on Nov. 20, 19 Senators voted in favor, the largest that has come forward, including four Jewish Senators. Organizations supporting it included MoveOn, Indivisible, Win Without War, Jewish Voice for Peace, If Not Now, and many Palestinian organizations.



2. Develop infrastructure and solidarity networks against deportation of migrants

Ideas for action to defend immigrant communities (developed by the CPUSA Immigrant Rights Subcommittee)

Immigrant communities across the country are facing the terrifying threat from the incoming Trump administration of mass deportations and family separation. As immigrant families and organizations come together to strategize, solidarity from the entire community is key. Here are some ideas for an action plan, working with immigrant rights groups, that can be adjusted to the situation and needs in your state or city:

Sanctuary Cities efforts at the municipal and state levels. (Los Angeles is an example).

Confirm state, county, and local authorities’ promises of non-cooperation with enforcing immigration laws, and to not accept federal funding such as those coming from Operation Stonegarden. Hold meetings with local and state law enforcement entities, get confirmation and buy in — in writing, if possible.

Work in coalition with immigrant-led groups to form Neighborhood Defense Committees. Include actions such as Rapid Response Networks with community allies responding to raids, stops, and other attempts to detain undocumented neighbors. Develop committees to provide legal assistance, Know Your Rights trainings, funds to bond out of immigration detention, accompaniment to court.

Organize at the local level and the national level with national organizations to help boost local organizing.

Invite allies to work in coalition — eg. faith leaders, labor unions, Mexican and Guatemalan consulates, Mexicans living in the U.S., and the small business community.

Legislative efforts as possible — to create sanctuary states and to strategize ways to not enforce Trump’s deportation orders.

Legal efforts — organize groups of lawyers willing to help represent those detained, and to bring lawsuits against the unconstitutionality of the actions.

Campaign to defend the Constitution, especially the 14th Amendment guaranteeing birthright citizenship.

Education of the general public on who are the immigrants in the U.S. and what they contribute to the economy.



Resources

Protecting immigrant families : A coalition of over 700 organizations in more than 40 states, PIF includes immigrant rights and health care organizations, and organized labor. The American Federation of Teachers (AFT), National Education Association (NEA), Jobs with Justice, and SEIU are all member organizations.

In their statement released the day after the elections, Advocates Ready to Oppose Trump Attacks on Immigrant Families, PIF and its director, Adriana Cadena said,

“Donald Trump’s election puts the country at risk, and the millions of people in immigrant families are at greatest risk. … We challenge congressional Democrats to oppose legislation targeting immigrant families for exclusion from health and social services and commit to assertive oversight of executive actions targeting immigrant families.”

This coalition of 100 organizations across the country released their statement, In the Face of a Second Trump Presidency, Immigrants Proudly Declare Our Home is Here! We Will Not Back Down, saying:

“The Home is Here campaign is ready to continue the fight to relentlessly defend DACA recipients and our communities at every turn. Trump’s continuous pledge to end DACA, carry out mass deportations and family separations, and violently target and raid communities nationwide, will be met with bold, powerful resistance as directly-impacted individuals and allies forge a new path to a future in which we’re all protected.

“This urgent moment requires the Biden–Harris Administration and Members of Congress to take advantage of every possible measure to deliver massive protections for millions of immigrants over the critical next few weeks. The upcoming lame-duck session is the vehicle to do so, and we call on all local, state and federal officials to take unapologetic steps to prepare to dismantle Project 2025 and Trump’s plans before they wreak havoc on our communities.”

Send this message to U.S. Representatives and Senators:

“We know what a Trump administration means for immigrant communities and our nation as a whole. On the campaign trail he has made plain his desire to build on the horrors of his first administration and aggressively target the millions of immigrant community members who live in our neighborhoods, attend our schools, and run small businesses in our communities. Trump and his cronies have laid out their plans to use the resources of the government to perpetuate the mass arrest, detentions, and deportations of our community members and tear apart families.

“These policies are inhumane – and one way Trump will aim to make them happen is by supercharging the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). That’s why we’re calling on Congress to cut funding to DHS immigration enforcement and prevent Trump from having access to the resources he needs to carry out his mass deportation plans. Join us by sending your message to Congress now.”

